MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00.

MKSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.18.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $179.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.88.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,043,000 after acquiring an additional 300,901 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,084,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.