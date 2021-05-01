Modern Investment Coin Trading Up 16.2% This Week (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $329,102.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00034256 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001475 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003070 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 86.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 4,475,570 coins and its circulating supply is 3,975,570 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

