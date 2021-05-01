Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.22.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $178.82 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.59.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $1,408,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,464,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,816,490.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $864,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,733,566 shares of company stock worth $837,875,544 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

