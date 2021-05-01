Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Mohawk Industries updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 3.570-3.670 EPS.

NYSE MHK traded down $7.48 on Friday, reaching $205.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,459. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $214.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.02.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 over the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MHK. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.06.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

