Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 100.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth $7,906,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 681,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 258,456 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 300,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,909,000 after buying an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 42,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTEM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 1,185,770 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $14,999,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,726,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,735,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 235,004 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,653,195.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,880,875.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,521,626 shares of company stock worth $27,493,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

