Monarch Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,515 Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Intelligent Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

INS stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $340.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89. Intelligent Systems Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $54.58.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 24.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INS. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Sidoti began coverage on Intelligent Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

