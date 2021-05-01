Monarch Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,248 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of VOD opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

