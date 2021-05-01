Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,038 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of CINF opened at $112.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

