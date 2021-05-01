Monarch Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 60.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 83,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $240.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $243.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

