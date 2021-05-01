Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.47 Million

Brokerages expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post sales of $73.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.90 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $15.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 384.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $312.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.10 million to $324.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $378.40 million, with estimates ranging from $364.30 million to $388.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MCRI traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $75.41. The stock had a trading volume of 110,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.