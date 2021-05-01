Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

