Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.39

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.39 and last traded at $71.25, with a volume of 807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.90.

MCRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

