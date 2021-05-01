Monavale (MONA) Price Tops $1,048.52 on Exchanges

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. Monavale has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $27,347.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $1,048.52 or 0.01825973 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.53 or 0.00476354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 7,840 coins and its circulating supply is 6,729 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

