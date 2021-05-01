Moneynet Price Up 50.7% Over Last Week (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Moneynet has a total market capitalization of $752,645.68 and $3.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moneynet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Moneynet has traded up 50.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moneynet alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.91 or 0.00471875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000836 BTC.

About Moneynet

Moneynet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,662,307,217 coins. Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet. The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io. Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Moneynet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moneynet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moneynet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.