Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 273.20 ($3.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.18. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 270.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 265.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

