Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen restated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,460.49.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,296.01 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,906.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

