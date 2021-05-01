Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Increased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after purchasing an additional 335,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,107,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $97.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.26.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

