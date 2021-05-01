Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of CVE MAU opened at C$0.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.72. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.65 and a 52-week high of C$1.27.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Montage Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV:MAU) is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project ("MGP"), located in northwest CÃ´te d'Ivoire, which hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.5Mt grading 0.91 g/t for 1,536koz of gold, based on a 0.5 g/t cutoff grade.

