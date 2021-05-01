Monticello Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $153.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

