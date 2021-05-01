Moore Clark Sells 84,000 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Moore Clark sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $110,880.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $100.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PEDEVCO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PEDEVCO stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of PEDEVCO as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

