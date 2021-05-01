Morgan Stanley Boosts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $149.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.04.

FIS opened at $152.90 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.85. The company has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -849.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,213,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $724,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

