Morgan Stanley Boosts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $45.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.76.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. FOX has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of FOX by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 348,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 233,600 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FOX by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,759,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,766,000 after purchasing an additional 625,376 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 289,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

