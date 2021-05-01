Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 168.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,534 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in RE/MAX by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,430 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the third quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

RMAX opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $682.30 million, a PE ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The business had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

