Morgan Stanley Boosts Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $97.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RTX has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.47.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of -71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,570,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

