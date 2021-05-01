Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period.

Shares of SMOG stock opened at $151.70 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a one year low of $66.65 and a one year high of $195.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.12.

