Morgan Stanley Boosts W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $89.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Shares of WRB opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after buying an additional 428,794 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 224,753 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,399,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,451,000 after buying an additional 23,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $89,624,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

