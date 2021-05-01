Morgan Stanley Has $5.03 Million Position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 899,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Blue Apron worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth $1,169,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski acquired 10,700 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $75,328.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,370.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Huebner acquired 14,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $101,025.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $170,638.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APRN opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $105.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -3.23.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

