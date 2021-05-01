Morgan Stanley Purchases 53,246 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 236.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,751 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of UMB Financial worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMBF opened at $97.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.11. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $99.82. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $56,333.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,422.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $517,154.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,093 shares of company stock worth $2,693,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.