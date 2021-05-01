Morgan Stanley Purchases 56,085 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 56,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Luminex were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,747,000 after buying an additional 451,620 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luminex by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,027,000 after acquiring an additional 559,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Luminex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Luminex by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminex by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Luminex’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

