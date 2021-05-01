Morgan Stanley Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $900.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley to $900.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $421.93.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $709.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $686.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.42. The stock has a market cap of $680.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

