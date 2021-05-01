Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the topic of several other reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.82. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

