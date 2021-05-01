Morgan Stanley Sells 599,530 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 599,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.16.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRH stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

