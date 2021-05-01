Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of BOK Financial worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BOKF. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.58. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

