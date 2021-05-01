Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 143.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,181.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,915.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,299.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

