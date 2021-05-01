Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $127.63 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.18.

