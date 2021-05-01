Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ameren by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,093 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,442,000 after buying an additional 37,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,518,000 after buying an additional 113,748 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 369,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,827,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

NYSE AEE opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.07.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

