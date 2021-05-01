Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.