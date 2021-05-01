Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $755,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $114.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $115.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

