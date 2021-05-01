Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $130.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

