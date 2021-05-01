Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MHGVY stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,298. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.95. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 7.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MHGVY shares. Pareto Securities cut Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.