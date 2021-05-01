MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $448.00 to $473.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MSCI traded as high as $490.62 and last traded at $490.44, with a volume of 5065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $484.03.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.14.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in MSCI by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

