M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $157.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.36. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

