MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €161.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €188.20 ($221.41).

ETR:MTX opened at €209.90 ($246.94) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €200.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €196.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1-year high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

