Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.62 Million

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a total market cap of $31.38 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00067763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00068784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.16 or 0.00822956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00095057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00047101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Profile

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi. The official website for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is www.mcicoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Musiconomi is a decentralized platform that allows artists, DJs, bloggers, promoters, listeners, and other entrepreneurial music enthusiasts to share and promote music. MIC it an Ethereum-based utility token used as the payment mechanism within the Musiconomi's platform. MIC is also used as a reward for users that contribute to the ecosystem. It is also used as a ‘staking’ mechanism whereby token holders are able to access tools and features of the platform. “

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.