Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the March 31st total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MRAAY traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,590. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. Murata Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.