Nano (NANO) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Nano has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $81.70 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $8.59 or 0.00014856 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,853.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,877.43 or 0.04973610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,001.94 or 0.01731854 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.50 or 0.00471015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.30 or 0.00735121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.26 or 0.00555297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00070545 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.62 or 0.00433191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004215 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

