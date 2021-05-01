Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Short Interest Up 102.2% in April

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the March 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nano-X Imaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

NASDAQ:NNOX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.55. 607,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,704. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $94.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,922,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $11,131,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 171,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $8,765,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $8,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

