National Bank Financial Raises Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$42.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

HDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.20.

TSE HDI opened at C$35.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$754.92 million and a P/E ratio of 20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$11.00 and a 1-year high of C$36.16.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$308.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

