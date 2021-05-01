National Bankshares Increases Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$700.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$625.00 to C$700.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$662.50.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$561.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$552.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$475.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.56. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$319.37 and a 12 month high of C$580.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The business had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 49.1500046 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total value of C$1,246,989.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

