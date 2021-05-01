National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $40.88.

FIZZ opened at $48.59 on Thursday. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $98.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. On average, analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

